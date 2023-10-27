Israeli military "expanding" ground operations in Gaza, IDF says

This image grab from an AFP TV footage shows balls of fire and smoke rising above Gaza City during an Israeli strike. Photo: Yousef Hassouna/AFP

The Israeli military said Friday night local time that its "ground forces are expanding" their operations in Gaza.

The big picture: The announcement came as Israel conducted massive and unprecedented air raids and artillery strikes on the northern Gaza Strip.

Cellular, internet and other communications in the enclave have also been cut, according to Palestinian human rights groups and several reports.

Hamas fired a barrage of rockets on Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel.

Two Israeli officials said the decision "to expand" ground operations in Gaza was made by the Israeli war cabinet on Thursday night local time after talks on a possible hostage release reached a stalemate.

What they're saying: "In the last few hours, we expanded the number of airstrikes in Gaza in a very significant way," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

"In addition to the offensive activity we have conducted in recent days, our ground forces are expanding their operations tonight. The IDF is operating in all dimensions in order to accomplish the goals of the war," he added.

Hagari said the IDF will continue its strikes in Gaza City and its surroundings and stressed that Israel calls on Palestinian civilians that still remain in this area to go to the southern part of the Strip "where it is much safer."

Details: The Hamas military wing said in a statement that it is confronting an Israeli military incursion in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip and in the east of al-Bureij refugee camp in the center of the enclave.

Hagari told Axios that in the past few days, IDF ground forces have carried out a number of targeted raids inside the Gaza Strip with the aim of preparing the ground for future stages of operations.

A senior Israeli official told Axios the IDF incursion that began on Friday is mostly taking place in the northern Gaza Strip. The official added that it is much bigger and more significant than the limited raids that have taken place in recent days.

Zoom out: The IDF's expansion of its operations comes nearly three weeks after Hamas killed 1,400 people in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Since then, more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed amid Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza.

Hamas is holding more than 220 people hostage, according to Israeli officials. Most are Israeli, but the group is also holding Americans and other foreign nationals.

State of play: Israeli officials have said the goal of a ground offensive is to "dismantle" Hamas infrastructure and completely "destroy" the militant group, which is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the U.S. and other countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously warned the war would be "long and difficult." Early in the fighting, Netanyahu told President Biden that Israel had no choice but to invade the Strip.

Catch up quick: Prior to Israel's expansion of its ground operations, Israel ordered more than 1 million Palestinians in the northern part of the Strip to evacuate to the south. About 700,000 Palestinians heeded the order, according to the UN. Others remained in northern Gaza, saying there was nowhere to go.

The dire conditions in Gaza have only worsened since the war and Israel's "complete siege" of the enclave began. Much of Gaza is in the dark after Israel cut electricity. Hospitals and schools sheltering people are running out of supplies, aid groups say.

Israel allowed some aid into Gaza from Egypt after growing pressure worldwide, including by the U.S. But aid groups say it's only a fraction of the enclave's needs.

No one, including hundreds of Palestinian Americans, has been allowed to leave the enclave, despite efforts by foreign governments to get their nationals out. The State Department blamed Hamas, though didn't present any evidence.

What to watch: There are growing concerns worldwide that the war could widen into a much bigger conflict.

Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and Tehran have both warned Israel against launching an invasion of Gaza.

In Gaza, it's unclear what Israel plans to do if it achieves its aim of dismantling Hamas.

Israeli officials say that after "destroying Hamas" they want to create a "new security regime" in Gaza.

"We are in the first phase, in which a military campaign is taking place with [strikes] and later with a [ground] maneuver with the purpose of destroying operatives and damaging infrastructure in order to defeat and destroy Hamas," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last week.

"The second phase, an intermediate one, will require operations at lower intensity with the objective of eliminating pockets of resistance," he added.

"The third step will be the creation of a new security regime in the Gaza Strip, the removal of Israel's responsibility for day-to-day life in the Gaza Strip, and the creation of a new security reality for the citizens of Israel."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.