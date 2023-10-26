Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Damage from Hurricane Otis on a a shopping mall in Acapulco, Mexico, on Oct. 25. Photo: Oscar Guerrero Ramirez/Getty Images

Hurricane Otis made landfall directly on Acapulco, Mexico, as a violent Category 5 storm on Wednesday, killing at least 27 people and causing extensive damage to the beach resort city.

The big picture: The storm and the flooding it brought with it knocked out electricity and communications for thousands of Acapulco's 780,000 residents, sheared walls from buildings, blew out windows and set off landslides that blocked the city's main highway.

Before making landfall, Otis intensified at one of the fastest rates on record for the region, strengthening from a tropical storm to a Category 5 storm in just 24 hours, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Otis, which was described by the National Hurricane Center as a "nightmare scenario," caught forecasters off guard, as it was expected to make landfall as Category 1.

Studies have shown that this extreme intensification is enabled by warmer ocean waters, the number one driver of which is human-caused climate change.

Of note: Otis may have also set a grim record for the largest population to experience Category 5 winds in a single storm.

In photos: Hurricane Otis' impact on Acapulco

A family inside a damaged hotel on Oct. 26. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mexican Army soldiers stranded as they wait for the engineer corps to fix a fallen bridge on Oct. 26, 2023. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A resident carries his daughter on Oct. 26. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A resident surveys damage where a home once stood on Oct. 26. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Damaged buildings in the aftermath on Thursday, Oct. 26. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Damage on a beach near Acapulco on Oct. 25. Photo: eduardo guerrero/picture alliance via Getty Images

People and Mexican soldiers stranded on Oct. 25 as they wait for an engineer corps to fix a bridge damaged in the storm. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vehicles on a highway near Acapulco on Oct. 25. Photo: Oscar Guerrero Ramirez/Getty Images

Residents of the Mexican city of Xaltianguis waiting for aid on Oct. 26. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

More Xaltianguis residents waiting for aid on Oct. 26. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looking out of the window of a vehicle stuck in mud near Acapulco on Oct. 25. Photo: Rodrigo Oropeza /AFP via Getty Images

Residents surveying damage in Xaltianguis on Oct. 26. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador walking with residents, a soldier and members of his cabinet walk near Acapulco on Oct. 25. Photo: Rodrigo Oropeza /AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Canada's historic wildfire season abates after 45.7 million acres razed

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional photos.