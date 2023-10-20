Canada's historic wildfire season abates after 45.7 million acres razed

Charred remains in Enterprise, Northwest Territories, Canada, in August during Canada's unprecedented wildfire season. Photo: Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images

Canada's record wildfire season that's repeatedly triggered air quality alerts across the country and the U.S. is beginning to ease, some five months after it began.

State of play: Some 45.7 million acres of land has burned this year — 2.5 times more than the previous record 17.5 million acres that was razed in 1995. Some fires continue to burn.

The big picture: Thousands of people have been displaced and all 13 of Canada's provinces and territories have been impacted by the unprecedented wildfire season — with blazes burning in the boreal forests ringing the Arctic and in peatlands, which function as natural sinks for carbon dioxide (CO2).

Canada's wildfires have not only threatened lives and properties, they've caused greenhouse gases and other harmful emissions to surge to historic levels during a national disaster worsened by climate change.

By the numbers: Several provinces have experienced a record year for fire. These include British Columbia (7 million acres burned) and Quebec (12.8 million acres destroyed), which both more than doubled their previous records

Zoom out: Climate change is leading to larger, more frequent wildfires, multiple studies show.

Experts have expressed concern that El Niño which is currently rated as strong and forecast to intensify further, could bring a second straight hot summer and another challenging wildfire season next year, per CBC News.

