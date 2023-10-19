New York Attorney General Letitia at a press conference for an unrelated case in 2022. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Three firms caught in the FTX contagion allegedly lied to customers, each other and general public about risk — the latest development in the crypto industry saga.

Driving the news: New York attorney general Letitia James on Thursday announced that her office has sued Gemini Trust, Genesis Global and Digital Currency Group for defrauding some 230,000 investors of more than $1 billion.

The civil suit also charges former Genesis CEO Soichiro "Michael" Moro and DCG founder and chief Barry Silbert for trying to conceal the true financial condition of its lending unit, Genesis, to the Gemini exchange, its customers and the public.

The big picture: The allegations frame the Gemini, Genesis and DCG-relationship as suffering from some of the same issues as Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX and Alameda, including big debts, poor risk management and attempts to hide it.

Flashback: When FTX, a crypto exchange, and Alameda, its sister trading firm, filed for bankruptcy in November, it started a run of dominos.

It brought down Genesis and forced the Gemini exchange — founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss — to halt customer withdrawals from its Earn program, on which the two companies partnered.

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Gemini and Genesis over the product in January, saying it constituted an unregistered securities offering.

Details: The New York attorney general lawsuit filed today alleges that Gemini lied to customers in the program when it repeatedly assured them that Earn was safe.

James' office says that Gemini's own internal analyses of Genesis showed that the program was risky from its very start in Feb. 2021 through its end in Nov. 2022.

Gemini allegedly knew Genesis' loans were undersecured and, at a certain point, knew its loans were highly concentrated in one firm, Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research.

At one point Alameda accounted for nearly 60% of Genesis' outstanding loans to third parties, according to the suit.

Though Gemini revised Genesis' credit rating from investment grade (BBB) to junk (CCC), "it continued to market Earn as low-risk" and didn't disclose the change to its customers, the suit contends.

Between the lines: In July 2022, Gemini's board of managers allegedly discussed ending the program because of the risks associated with Genesis, with one member comparing its financial condition to that of Lehman Brothers prior to its collapse.

That summer Gemini risk personnel withdrew their own investments from the Earn program, the suit alleges.

Zoom in: James' office also alleges that the $1.1 billion promissory note at the heart of the Gemini-DCG/Genesis dispute was used to conceal Genesis' "true financial health."

What they're saying: "This fraud is yet another example of bad actors causing harm throughout the under-regulated cryptocurrency industry," James said in a statement.

James' office is seeking restitution for defrauded investors, including at least 29,000 New Yorkers, and disgorgement of any "ill-gotten" gains.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story]