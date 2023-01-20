Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy
Crypto lending firm Genesis Global Capital filed for bankruptcy late on Thursday, two months after halting customer withdrawals.
Why it matters: Crypto contagion continues to take down high-profile companies in the sector, with Genesis’s bankruptcy following in the footsteps of Voyager Digital, Celsius and FTX.
Driving the news: Genesis, which is a part of Barry Silbert’s crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York.
- Prior to the filing, Genesis had been engaged in negotiations with creditors, offering cash payments and equity in DCG in order to facilitate a restructuring, according to The Block.
- DCG had already suspended dividends to shareholders, which include SoftBank’s Vision Fund II, CapitalG, Ribbit Capital, GIC, Tribe Capital, and Emory University.
Details: Three petitions were filed for Genesis holding companies: Genesis Global Holdco, LLC and subsidiaries Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and Genesis Global Capital.
- The filing listed more than 100,000 creditors with aggregate liabilities between $1.2 billion and $11 billion, according to the filing.
- Major creditors include Gemini, which has a $766 million loan outstanding, investment firms Mirana and Coincident Capital, and crypto startups Babel Finance and Donut.
Flashback: Genesis suspended loan originations and halted customer withdrawals from its Earn lending program in mid-November.
- The firm reported at the time that it had $175 million in assets locked up in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
- Genesis DCG put $340 million in equity into Genesis in November as FTX began to fall apart.
- DCG crypto exchange Luno, which partnered with Genesis for its Savings Wallet, shuttered the product in December.
Of note: Genesis finds itself under scrutiny from the SEC, which brought action against it last week for offering an unregistered securities offering.
- The firm has also been in a public spat with Gemini, the crypto firm founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, which had partnered with Genesis for its yield-generating Earn lending product.