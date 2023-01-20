Crypto lending firm Genesis Global Capital filed for bankruptcy late on Thursday, two months after halting customer withdrawals.

Why it matters: Crypto contagion continues to take down high-profile companies in the sector, with Genesis’s bankruptcy following in the footsteps of Voyager Digital, Celsius and FTX.

Driving the news: Genesis, which is a part of Barry Silbert’s crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York.

Prior to the filing, Genesis had been engaged in negotiations with creditors, offering cash payments and equity in DCG in order to facilitate a restructuring, according to The Block.

DCG had already suspended dividends to shareholders, which include SoftBank’s Vision Fund II, CapitalG, Ribbit Capital, GIC, Tribe Capital, and Emory University.

Details: Three petitions were filed for Genesis holding companies: Genesis Global Holdco, LLC and subsidiaries Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and Genesis Global Capital.

The filing listed more than 100,000 creditors with aggregate liabilities between $1.2 billion and $11 billion, according to the filing.

Major creditors include Gemini, which has a $766 million loan outstanding, investment firms Mirana and Coincident Capital, and crypto startups Babel Finance and Donut.

Flashback: Genesis suspended loan originations and halted customer withdrawals from its Earn lending program in mid-November.

The firm reported at the time that it had $175 million in assets locked up in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

Genesis DCG put $340 million in equity into Genesis in November as FTX began to fall apart.

DCG crypto exchange Luno, which partnered with Genesis for its Savings Wallet, shuttered the product in December.

Of note: Genesis finds itself under scrutiny from the SEC, which brought action against it last week for offering an unregistered securities offering.