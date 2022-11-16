Skip to main content
23 mins ago - Economy & Business

Genesis crypto lending unit halts services, adding to FTX contagion

Crystal Kim
Genesis Global Trading's crypto lending unit is the latest to suspend services amidst the fresh market rout kicked off by the public implosion of FTX.com.

Why it matters: Knock-on effects of FTX.com continue.

Driving the news: Derar Islim, who was named Genesis' interim chief in August, told customers in a call on Wednesday morning that redemptions and new loan originations would be temporarily halted.

  • That announcement prompted crypto exchange Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, to say its yield-generating Earn program "will not be able to meet customer redemptions."
  • Genesis is the lending partner for Gemini's Earn program.

The big picture: Genesis, like many other crypto firms, held digital assets on FTX.com.

  • Last week it reported that it had $175 million in assets stranded on the platform.

State of play: Genesis' Islim reportedly told customers that Genesis is looking for solutions, including finding a new source of liquidity.

  • More details are due next week.
  • Meanwhile, Gemini said in a blog post that its other products were not affected.

Context: Genesis was struggling before the FTX.com fiasco and was set to receive help to the tune of $140 million from parent Digital Currency Group.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

