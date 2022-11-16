Genesis Global Trading's crypto lending unit is the latest to suspend services amidst the fresh market rout kicked off by the public implosion of FTX.com.

Why it matters: Knock-on effects of FTX.com continue.

Driving the news: Derar Islim, who was named Genesis' interim chief in August, told customers in a call on Wednesday morning that redemptions and new loan originations would be temporarily halted.

That announcement prompted crypto exchange Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, to say its yield-generating Earn program "will not be able to meet customer redemptions."

Genesis is the lending partner for Gemini's Earn program.

The big picture: Genesis, like many other crypto firms, held digital assets on FTX.com.

Last week it reported that it had $175 million in assets stranded on the platform.

State of play: Genesis' Islim reportedly told customers that Genesis is looking for solutions, including finding a new source of liquidity.

More details are due next week.

Meanwhile, Gemini said in a blog post that its other products were not affected.

Context: Genesis was struggling before the FTX.com fiasco and was set to receive help to the tune of $140 million from parent Digital Currency Group.

Its business has been sapped, with third quarter loan originations at $8.4 billion, compared to the year-ago period's $35.7 billion.

Total active loans are down similarly.

It has also suffered executive departures.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.