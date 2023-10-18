Skip to main content
56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign's Truth Social following surpasses Trump campaign's

April Rubin
Biden, surrounded by other men, looks off camera

President Biden arrives at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on Oct. 18. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

President Biden's campaign has surpassed former President Trump's in followers on Truth Social.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign pithily announced it was joining his likely 2024 presidential race competitor on Trump's Twitter-like platform, as they both vie to appear extremely online.

  • "The U.S. presidential campaign is playing out in real time on Truth Social," Truth Social said in an email announcing Biden's campaign had joined. "Don't miss the action!"
  • Since creating his account this week, Biden's team has used it to criticize Trump's presidency and share political news, including about the Israel-Hamas war and vacant House speakership.

By the numbers: Both follow counts on the campaigns' accounts were regularly increasing

Catch up quick: Biden's campaign had said earlier this year it did not plan on joining Truth Social, which launched in 2022.

