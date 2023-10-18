56 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden campaign's Truth Social following surpasses Trump campaign's
President Biden's campaign has surpassed former President Trump's in followers on Truth Social.
Why it matters: The Biden campaign pithily announced it was joining his likely 2024 presidential race competitor on Trump's Twitter-like platform, as they both vie to appear extremely online.
- "The U.S. presidential campaign is playing out in real time on Truth Social," Truth Social said in an email announcing Biden's campaign had joined. "Don't miss the action!"
- Since creating his account this week, Biden's team has used it to criticize Trump's presidency and share political news, including about the Israel-Hamas war and vacant House speakership.
By the numbers: Both follow counts on the campaigns' accounts were regularly increasing
- Biden's account, Biden-Harris HQ, had about 25,100 followers as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Trump's, Team Trump, had about 21,500.
Catch up quick: Biden's campaign had said earlier this year it did not plan on joining Truth Social, which launched in 2022.
