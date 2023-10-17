Progressives' pressure on Biden mounts after Gaza hospital blast

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (L) and fellow progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Progressive members of Congress are calling on President Biden to facilitate an end to the violence in the Hamas-Israel war.

Driving the news: After hundreds of people were killed in a blast on the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called on Biden "to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter."

Context: Palestinian officials said the explosion was the result of an Israeli air strike. The Israel Defense Forces denied responsibility and blamed a failed rocket launch from Gaza.

What they're saying: "Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes," Omar said in an online post.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian member of Congress, also addressed Biden online statement, saying, "This is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire" and help de-escalate.

"Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me," Tlaib added. "We will remember where you stood."

The big picture: Criticism of Biden's unwavering support for Israel as the war with Hamas unfolds highlights long-simmering divisions among Democrats.

Comments by the high-profile, left-wing "Squad," which generally is more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, have sparked internal backlash among the overwhelmingly pro-Israel Democratic Caucus, Axios' Andrew Solender and Eugene Scott report.

After Hamas launched its surprise Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Squad members Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel, while Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called to end "unconditional" military aid. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said "this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue" unless the funds are cut off.

Of note: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) offered a more cautious response, criticizing Hamas' attacks and urging "de-escalation" between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Biden was preparing for his Wednesday visit to Israel to reaffirm U.S. solidarity amid the ongoing war against Hamas.

The unprecedented visit is the first by a U.S. president while Israel is actively at war.

