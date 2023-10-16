Oprah pitched a White House run with Mitt Romney, book reveals

Oprah Winfrey speaks at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan last month. Photo: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tells the author of a forthcoming book that Oprah Winfrey suggested he join her on a unity presidential ticket in 2020 to stop President Trump's reelection.

Driving the news: It's the latest revelation in "Romney: A Reckoning" by McKay Coppins, out a week from Tuesday.

Why it matters: The book is based on dozens of hours of interviews with Romney, along with access to his diaries and journals — rare access to the real-time communications of a sitting officeholder.

Zoom in: Coppins writes that Romney told him Winfrey, a Democrat, made a pitch to run together "to save the country," according to a source familiar with the manuscript.

Romney tells Coppins he dismissed the idea, believing that such a campaign would inadvertently help Trump.

Reality check: A source familiar with Winfrey's thinking said she was never serious about running — although some close to her thought she should.

Context: Romney, who ran for president alongside Paul Ryan on the GOP ticket in 2012, announced last month that he won't run for Senate reelection next year.

Go deeper: Retiring Romney unleashes on GOP colleagues