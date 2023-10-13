The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint Friday against X — formerly known as Twitter — alleging the company illegally fired a worker over a tweet that challenged its return-to-office mandate.

Why it matters: It's the first time the NLRB has issued a formal complaint against X.

The incident stems from the employee's response to a return-to-office order last November from X's owner, Elon Musk, per Bloomberg.

What they're saying: "The complaint alleges that a high-ranking official at Twitter/X told staff 'If you can physically make it to an office and you don't show up, resignation accepted,'" according to an NLRB spokesperson in a statement to Axios.

In response, the NLRB says an employee tweeted and posted in a Slack channel urging colleagues not to resign in order to prompt Twitter/X to fire them instead.

According to Bloomberg, the tweet read: "Don't resign, let him fire you. You gain literally nothing out of a resignation."

The complaint alleges that X "unlawfully discharged the employee for exercising their right to protected concerted activity under the National Labor Relations Act," per the NLRB.

Zoom out: This is not the first time Musk's companies have been subject to NLRB allegations, including around back-to-office mandates.

X settled with a former employee earlier this year who "NLRB prosecutors had concluded was illegally punished for protesting its return-to-office mandate," according to Bloomberg.

SpaceX also settled a claim brought by NLRB prosecutors that it had restricted an employee's speech.

And in March, Tesla lost an appeal to an NLRB ruling that it had illegally fired an employee over union advocacy, per Bloomberg.

What's next: A hearing with an NLRB administrative law judge is scheduled for Jan. 30 in San Francisco.

"The General Counsel is seeking remedies including: making whole the employee who was unlawfully discharged and electronically and physically posting a notice of employee rights," per the NLRB.

X did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Friday.

