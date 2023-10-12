EU investigating X over disinformation on Israel-Hamas war

The logo of X, formerly known as Twitter, is displayed on a screen. Photo: by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The European Commission announced an investigation into X on Thursday over allegations that the platform spread disinformation about the war between Hamas and Israel.

The big picture: Misinformation and disinformation about the conflict could amplify political divisions globally, as false and misleading reports have multiplied online in the wake of escalating fighting in the region.

The European Commission is making efforts to crack down on such circulation, reminding X, Meta and TikTok this week about the platforms' obligations under the Digital Services Act, which imposes a number of requirements on social media companies.

Driving the news: The commission is investigating the platform formerly known as Twitter for compliance with a new European Union law in regard to illegal content, complaint handling, risk assessment and measures to mitigate the risks identified, per an EC statement.

Context: The request for information comes after the commission sent X a letter Tuesday, reminding the platform of its obligation under the Digital Services Act.

Elon Musk responded to EU regulatory commissioner Thierry Breton on X Tuesday, saying: " Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports.

Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports. "Please list the violations you allude to on 𝕏, so that that the public can see them."

Before announcing the investigation Thursday, Breton said the commission received a response to its letter from X and that an enforcement team would analyze next steps.

Separately, Breton announced the commission sent a similar letter to TikTok Thursday, saying the agency has indications the platform "is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation" following Hamas' attack.

"TikTok has a particular obligation to protect children & teenagers from violent content & terrorist propaganda —as well as death challenges & potentially life-threatening content," Brenton said in an online post.

The EC also sent a letter to Meta on Wednesday, reminding the parent company of Facebook and Twitter of its obligation for mitigation measures in the face of misinformation.

What they're saying: A Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement Thursday evening that the company responded to the letter, and that it established a "special operations center" after Hamas' attack early Saturday.

Experts including those fluent in Hebrew and Arabic were assigned "to closely monitor and respond" to the situation.

Representatives for X and TikTok did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Watchdog accuses X again of not moderating hate speech

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from a Meta spokesperson.