The Securities and Exchange Commission asked a federal court to order Elon Musk to testify as part of the agency's investigation into whether he violated federal securities laws during last year's Twitter purchase.

Why it matters: The SEC said in a filing on Thursday that Musk and the agency both agreed that he would sit for testimony in September 2023 but he failed to appear, allowing to seek a court order.

The big picture: The agency is specifically attempting to determine if he violated the law by disclosing 9.2% position in Twitter only after he was legally required.

Those who buy 5% or more of a publicly traded company must legally disclose that ownership within 10 days of acquisition by filing a Schedule 13D form.

The SEC is also investigation why Musk, 21 days after the deadline, filed a different form that has fewer reporting requirements instead of the 13D.

What they're saying: The SEC said Musk's counsel, for the first time, objected to a subpoena filed for the testimony only two days before the agreed upon date.

Of note: The SEC first filed the subpoena months before in May 2023.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.