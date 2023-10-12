More than half of Hispanic transgender youths considered suicide, per report

About 53% of transgender and nonbinary youths of Latino heritage seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to the latest nationwide survey by The Trevor Project.

Driving the news: The suicide prevention organization released findings from the online survey of 6,900 LGBTQ+ Latinos on Thursday.

32% of cisgender Latinos who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or queer considered suicide in the past year, per the survey, which was conducted between September and December 2022.

The big picture: The colliding mental health crisis in the U.S. and an ongoing anti-trans movement are having a big impact on Latino youths, who face unique stressors, according to the organization.

66% of transgender and nonbinary youths of Latino origin said they were discriminated against based on their gender identity in the past year.

21% of Latinx transgender and nonbinary youths attempted suicide in the past year, compared to 9% of those who are cisgender.

"The numbers show a critical need to strengthen mental health resources and do so in a way that "better reflects the diverse identities, experiences and needs of all Latinx LGBTQ young people," Ronita Nath, vice president of research at the Trevor Project, said in a statement.

But there is hope. The Trevor Project says that young LGBTQ+ people of Latino origins who say their race or ethnicity is an important part of who they are were 24% less likely to attempt suicide.

Transgender and nonbinary youths whose pronouns were respected by the people they live with reported lower suicide rates than those who lived with people who didn't respect preferred pronouns.

Parental acceptance of a child's sexual orientation and gender identity was "a protective factor against suicide," per the Trevor Project.

An Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo last year showed Latinos are highly accepting of members of LGBTQ+ communities.

What they're saying: "Feeling like you belong to a group, either connecting with the way your family expresses their Hispanic culture or the way others express their mix of Hispanic and U.S. cultures, really helps," Gabriela Vargas, founder of the National Hispanic Suicide Prevention Network, tells Axios Latino.

Zoom out: The Trevor Project launched a Mexico branch a year ago and has so far helped with more than 50,000 digital crisis contacts, it says.

The organization expects to release findings from a Mexico-based survey in early 2024.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Ayuda disponible en español.

