Congress boosts security over Middle East tensions

US Capitol Police officers at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

The U.S. Capitol complex is enhancing security due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, the House's top security official said in a bulletin on Thursday.

Why it matters: The notice cites Hamas leadership's call for a global "Day of Rage" on Friday, which also has the Israeli government on high alert.

Driving the news: House Sergeant-at-Arms William McFarland said in the notice, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, that his office is "working closely with our law enforcement partners to monitor the intelligence regarding the conflict overseas."

"In response, there will be an increased security presence and activity on Capitol grounds over the next few days," McFarland continued, also citing the "Day of Rage."

Yes, but: McFarland said the Capitol security apparatus' intelligence "indicates no direct threats to the U.S. homeland or the Congressional Community."

Details: The Sergeant-at-Arms' office, Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies are increasing security for lawmakers at D.C.-area airports, the notice said.

Capitol Police officers will be stationed at at the airports and escorts for members will be available on request.

What they're saying: At least one member of Congress is on edge about Friday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), in a post on X, called for the House to adjourn on Thursday due to "heightened security around the Capitol, and a dozen protests planned in DC[.]"

"If we are not going to vote today for a Speaker, why don't we just go home and regroup next week?" she said. "I'll buy ammo while I'm home."

