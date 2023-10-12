Congress boosts security over Middle East tensions
The U.S. Capitol complex is enhancing security due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, the House's top security official said in a bulletin on Thursday.
Why it matters: The notice cites Hamas leadership's call for a global "Day of Rage" on Friday, which also has the Israeli government on high alert.
Driving the news: House Sergeant-at-Arms William McFarland said in the notice, a copy of which was obtained by Axios, that his office is "working closely with our law enforcement partners to monitor the intelligence regarding the conflict overseas."
- "In response, there will be an increased security presence and activity on Capitol grounds over the next few days," McFarland continued, also citing the "Day of Rage."
Yes, but: McFarland said the Capitol security apparatus' intelligence "indicates no direct threats to the U.S. homeland or the Congressional Community."
Details: The Sergeant-at-Arms' office, Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies are increasing security for lawmakers at D.C.-area airports, the notice said.
- Capitol Police officers will be stationed at at the airports and escorts for members will be available on request.
What they're saying: At least one member of Congress is on edge about Friday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), in a post on X, called for the House to adjourn on Thursday due to "heightened security around the Capitol, and a dozen protests planned in DC[.]"
- "If we are not going to vote today for a Speaker, why don't we just go home and regroup next week?" she said. "I'll buy ammo while I'm home."
Go deeper: Israel security chiefs had intel on Hamas activity but didn't put border on high alert