Biden to discuss Israel-Hamas war in "60 Minutes" interview

Biden with First Gentleman Doug Emhoff before delivering remarks on the Hamas attack in Israel. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden will be interviewed on CBS' "60 Minutes" as part of an edition on Sunday that will be devoted to the Israel-Gaza crisis, CBS News President Wendy McMahon revealed at the Axios BFD conference.

Why it matters: Biden has been forceful in his support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas in public statements in the wake of the massive attacks inside Israel over the weekend. But with Americans believed to be held hostage, and Israel engaged in a ferocious response, this is becoming one of the most difficult crises of Biden's presidency so far.

In an interview with Axios' Sara Fischer at Axios BFD in New York, McMahon said Scott Pelley would be interviewing Biden on Thursday afternoon ahead of Sunday's show.

CBS journalists, including Lesley Stahl, will be reporting for "60 Minutes" from Israel, McMahon said.

