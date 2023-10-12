29 mins ago - Economy & Business
Watch live: Axios BFD featuring key leaders in business and tech
Axios BFD returns to New York to bring you exclusive conversations with industry leaders who are driving headlines, markets and the most consequential deals of the year.
The agenda includes conversations with guests including U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai, OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair, CBS News President Wendy McMahon and leaders in industries from finance to AI.
Full agenda:
- 10am ET — Inflection AI's Mustafa Suleyman + Reid Hoffman with Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva
- 10:30am ET — Blackstone's Jon Gray with Axios' Dan Primack
- 10:50am ET — U.S. Trade Amb. Katherine Tai with Axios' Hope King
- 11:25am ET — View from the Top: Wells Fargo's Ather Williams with Axios' Nicholas Johnston
- 11:35am ET — CBS' Wendy McMahon with Axios' Sara Fischer
- 11:55am ET — Act III Holding's Ron Shaich with Axios' Dan Primack
- 12:30pm ET — View from the Top: Latham & Watkins' Benjamin J. Cohen with Axios' Nicholas Johnston
- 12:40pm ET — UnitedMasters' Steve Stoute with Axios' Hope King
- 1:00pm ET — Flagship Pioneering's Stephen Berenson with Axios' Dan Primack
- 1:20pm ET — OnlyFans' Keily Blair with Kia Kokalitcheva
- 1:40pm ET — Boston Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck with Dan Primack