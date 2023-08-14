Wendy McMahon named president & CEO of CBS News

Wendy McMahon, formerly the co-president of CBS News, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

Why it matters: Her new role was announced the day after her former CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani said he would step down from his position after about two years on the job.

Details: CBS News in a press release said McMahon's tole will include singular oversight of CBS News and Stations as well as leadership of CBS' domestic syndication business.

She will continue to report to George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS.

What they're saying: "At every turn since joining CBS, Wendy has used her unique skill set as an innovator, business operator and people leader to energize operations, support our best-in-class journalism and position CBS for its multiplatform future," Cheeks said in a statement.

Between the lines: In the new role, McMahon will have oversight of CBS News' broadcast and streaming operations, 27 local television stations in major U.S. markets and 14 local news streaming channels.

McMahon's portfolio will include all of CBS News' weekend and weekday programs, like "60 Minutes" and "CBS Mornings" as well as its first-to-air entertainment content, such as "Jeopardy!" and "Entertainment Tonight."

She will continue to oversee CBS Media Ventures' syndication programming, as well as its content licensing to television stations and the division's national advertising sales business, per the statement.

Catch up quick: McMahon joined CBS from ABC in 2021, where she served as president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group. She and Khemlani split the duties of co-president since that time.

She will now oversee all of his responsibilities and her current responsibilities in her new role.

Khemlani said yesterday as a part of his announcement that he will take on a new "multi-year, multi-platform first look deal with CBS to develop content."

What to watch: McMahon oversaw CBS News' streaming expansion to more than a dozen cities. She will continue to spearhead CBS News' digital efforts as the sole leader of the network.