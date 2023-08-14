CBS News chief Neeraj Khemlani steps down

CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani is stepping down from his position after a little more than two years on the job, according to a staff memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The abrupt announcement Sunday evening did not include a succession plan.

Details: In a separate note obtained by Axios, CBS president and CEO George Cheeks, who also serves as chief content officer of news and sports for Paramount+, said he would update staff "soon" with information about a new leadership and structure for the division.

In his own memo, Khemlani said he decided to step back from his current role to take on a new "multi-year, multi-platform first look deal with CBS to develop content."

That deal will include documentaries, scripted series and books for Simon & Schuster, he wrote.

Be smart: CBS News made several strategic hires under Khemlani, including Cecilia Vega and Robert Costa, but some of the news division's programs remain stronger than others.

While "60 Minutes" continues to be the most-watched TV news program and "Face the Nation" has been the top-rated Sunday morning political commentary show for the past few years, the network's weekday programs, like "CBS Mornings" and "CBS Evening News" lag behind competitors in ratings.

Zoom out: Khemlani's exit marks the third departure in four years of an executive leading CBS News.

He and longtime television executive Wendy McMahon became co-presidents of CBS News in 2021, replacing veteran CBS News producer Susan Zirinsky.

Zirinsky replaced David Rhodes as the president of CBS News in 2019.

The big picture: Khemlani's departure also marks the latest in a string of news executive exits in the past few years.