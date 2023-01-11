Oppenheim out at NBC News amid leadership shakeup
NBC News' longtime president Noah Oppenheim is taking on a new role within NBCUniversal amid a broader structural reorganization at NBC News put in place by NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde.
The big picture: The moves are part of a larger restructuring process at NBC News, following reorganizations at its sister networks, MSNBC and CNBC.
- Conde named Rashida Jones president of MSNBC in 2020. He also named KC Sullivan as president earlier this year, following the departure of longtime Chairman Mark Hoffman.
Details: The reorganization elevates executives at other rising divisions within NBC News, including streaming and "Today," which serves as the company's lifestyle news division.
- Rebecca Blumenstein, a longtime deputy managing editor at The New York Times, who will become president of editorial for NBC News.
- Janelle Rodriguez, the streaming executive who oversaw the successful launch of NBC's 24/7 live news streaming platform "NBC News Now" has been promoted to NBC News' executive team as executive vice president of NBC News NOW.
- Libby Leist, the executive who has overseen the digital transformation of the company's flagship morning brand "TODAY," will be promoted to executive vice president of "TODAY" and lifestyle.
Be smart: All three executives will report directly to Conde himself. The changes, Conde said in a note to staff obtained by Axios, "will take effect in the coming weeks."
What's next: Oppenheim said he plans to soon launch a new venture with NBCUniversal's television and film colleagues "on the west coast," according to a note to staff obtained by Axios.
- Prior to his role at NBC News, Oppenheim was a producer and screenwriter.
- In his note to staff, Conde said Oppenheim "will be changing his role to focus on his passion for producing movies and scripted television shows."