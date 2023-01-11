Oppenheim out at NBC News amid leadership shakeup

NBC News' longtime president Noah Oppenheim is taking on a new role within NBCUniversal amid a broader structural reorganization at NBC News put in place by NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde.

The big picture: The moves are part of a larger restructuring process at NBC News, following reorganizations at its sister networks, MSNBC and CNBC.

Conde named Rashida Jones president of MSNBC in 2020. He also named KC Sullivan as president earlier this year, following the departure of longtime Chairman Mark Hoffman.

Details: The reorganization elevates executives at other rising divisions within NBC News, including streaming and "Today," which serves as the company's lifestyle news division.

Rebecca Blumenstein, a longtime deputy managing editor at The New York Times, who will become president of editorial for NBC News.

Janelle Rodriguez, the streaming executive who oversaw the successful launch of NBC's 24/7 live news streaming platform "NBC News Now" has been promoted to NBC News' executive team as executive vice president of NBC News NOW.

Libby Leist, the executive who has overseen the digital transformation of the company's flagship morning brand "TODAY," will be promoted to executive vice president of "TODAY" and lifestyle.

Be smart: All three executives will report directly to Conde himself. The changes, Conde said in a note to staff obtained by Axios, "will take effect in the coming weeks."

What's next: Oppenheim said he plans to soon launch a new venture with NBCUniversal's television and film colleagues "on the west coast," according to a note to staff obtained by Axios.