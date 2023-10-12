Inflection AI founders on Trump, Twitter and PI

Share on email (opens in new window)

Inflection AI co-founders Reid Hoffman and Mustafa Suleyman urged government regulation of powerful AI, at the Axios BFD event in New York City, Thursday, despite risks of ineffectiveness.

Why it matters: The White House is preparing an AI executive order, expected in coming weeks.

Suleyman predicted AI 100 times more powerful than today's models within several years.

The big picture: "We haven't invented things before that can act independent of humans," Suleyman said, insisting this requires new business and regulatory strategies.

What they said: "Everyone is going to have a personal intelligence," Suleyman said.

Suleyman and Hoffman both oppose pauses in AI development.

Suleyman believes that within 10 years there will need to be coordinated containment of AI, to ensure it remains under human control. Hoffman is more optimistic, believing AI needs space for more development, to allow the tools for long-term human control to emerge.

Of note: "Challenged on whether he'd still support AI regulation if an administration he opposed was in charge of enforcing it, Hoffman said "I am always worried about things that resemble orange fungus."

And when asked about opting not to invest when Elon Musk took over Twitter, Hoffman said, "It's pretty clear I made the right decision."

