Restaurant employment is back to pre-COVID levels

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

The restaurant industry is back — sort of.

Driving the news: Employment levels in food services and bars finally crept past February 2020 levels, according to the latest jobs report.

Yes, but: That's below the pre-pandemic trend. Were it not for the pandemic, employment would be more than 1 million higher, explains Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Zoom in: Prior to 2020, this was an industry growing at an "exceptional" pace, she says. But the disruptions of COVID were monumental.

When restaurants all shut down in 2020, millions of employees were displaced. When they reopened, many restaurants had a hard time finding enough workers.

Be smart: Dining out has changed. The shift to remote work has disrupted dining-out patterns. Lunchtime is different in a lot of downtowns.

And other customer habits are shifting — limited service restaurants, think fast-casual, have seen growth. Employment there rose by about 117,000 between February 2020 and August, according to the latest available government data.

But full-service restaurants have seen employment fall by 212,000 over the same period.

The bottom line: Given all the disruptions, the industry's recovery is almost "miraculous," Pollak says.