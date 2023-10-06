A 'now hiring' sign is displayed outside a resale clothing shop in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The U.S. economy added a staggering 336,000 jobs in September, defying expectations of a slowdown, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.8%, according to new data the Labor Department released Friday.

Why it matters: The new data reverses what had been signs of a definitive cooling in the labor market. A less-frothy job market is a key objective of the Federal Reserve's campaign to tamp down inflation.

Wall Street economists had expected employers to add 173,000 jobs during the month, per a Bloomberg survey. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 3.7%, from 3.8%.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.