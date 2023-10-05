Why rate hikes might start to pinch

Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

For the last year, there has been a bit of a mystery: How is it that the Fed could raise interest rates as rapidly as it has yet cause so little damage to the economy? One answer is that medium- and longer-term rates haven't risen nearly as much as the short-term rate controlled by the Fed.

Why it matters: That has changed in recent weeks, with longer-term rates rising abruptly — which, in turn, could mean that higher interest costs start to bite across more corners of the economy than they have to date.

State of play: The yield curve has been highly inverted over the last year, with longer-term rates lower than their short-term counterparts. Bond investors bet that the Fed's rate hikes would prove short-lived and that rates would settle back at lower levels before long.

That has acted as a lid on rates for much of borrowing that affects the economic activity — causing many of the rates that actually matter to rise by significantly less than the Fed's policy rates.

Companies usually fund long-term investments with long-term debt, for example. Car loans are typically for three to five years; mortgages, for 30 years.

Low longer-term rates have also kept a floor under the stock market and other asset prices.

By the numbers: At the recent peak in May, the rate on three-month Treasury bills was 1.9 percentage points higher than for 10-year Treasuries.

That helps explain, for example, why investment-grade corporate bond yields have risen only about 1.8 percentage points between March 2022 and late July 2023, a span in which the Fed has raised its target rate by 5.25 percentage points.

Yes, but: Now long-term rates are rising and the yield curve is un-inverting. The three-month yield is now only 0.9 percentage points above the 10-year, and the spread has been narrowing fast. Bond investors no longer see the high rate environment of 2023 as a short-term situation.

What they're saying: "For most of the time since the Fed started raising rates we had a very unusual environment," Deutsche Bank chief U.S. economist Matthew Luzzetti tells Axios, "in which the market consistently priced relatively soon and steep rate cuts."

"This no doubt helped to keep medium and longer term rates — especially real rates — more subdued and helped to support financial conditions," he says.

The Fed's communications and the economy's resilience "have led this all to revert to a more normal landscape," Luzzetti adds.

The bottom line: In 2022 and much of 2023, the yield curve gaveth. Now the yield curve is set to taketh away.