Data: Axios calculations; Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The once-blistering U.S. job market looks to be going through the kind of gradual cooldown that Federal Reserve and Biden administration officials have been seeking.

Driving the news: The economy added 187,000 jobs in August. That's a steady pace of hiring, but certainly not the rip-roaring job creation that defined much of the pandemic recovery.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.8% from 3.5%, but for favorable reasons — more people seeking work.

Meanwhile, wage growth continued to cool, which will comfort the Fed that inflation will keep coming down.

Why it matters: Should these developments continue, inflation may continue receding in a way that allows for little pain for American workers — a vastly different outcome than the inflation battle in the 1970s and 80s.

It sets the stage for the Fed to hold off raising interest rates again at its next policy meeting that concludes Sept. 20.

Where it stands: Job gains in June and July were revised lower by a combined 110,000 jobs. With August, the average job gain over the past three months is about 150,000 — the smallest in two years.

As it happens, that is precisely the figure President Biden described last year as a goal (as White House economists noted with some apparent glee Friday).

Details: A look under the hood at the dynamics driving the unemployment rate jump was particularly benign, showing more people joined the labor force.

In August, 736,000 more Americans were part of the workforce — either working or looking for a job — the highest since January.

As a result, the labor force participation rate among prime-age workers (those aged 25-54) was 83.5% — returning to the highest in more than two decades.

The big picture: That surge in potential new workers should help even out the supply-demand imbalance in the job market that has the Fed on edge. A rush of new workers could help fulfill unmet staff needs.

What they're saying: "The labor market has hit a sustainable, cruising altitude," Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, tells Axios.

"The rate of jobs growth is high enough to continue to create opportunity for workers to join the labor force, but low enough to not cause a resurgence in inflation," Pollak says.

Wages also showed signs of cooling: Average hourly earnings increased by 0.2%, the smallest monthly gain since February 2022.

Even with that slowdown, wages are growing in real terms: Average hourly earnings are up 4.3% from a year ago. We don't yet have inflation figures for August, but that will likely outpace inflation over the same period.

Of note: There is evidence that ongoing Hollywood strikes are weighing on the labor market — even if only slightly: Employment in the motion picture and sound recording industries fell by 17,000, reflecting strike activity, the government said.

The bottom line: Summer is nearing its end, and the weather isn't the only thing cooling down.