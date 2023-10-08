Rep. Ken Buck shuts down idea of Trump as next House speaker

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) dismissed the idea of former President Trump being the next House speaker Sunday.

Driving the news: Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner, inserted himself into the House speaker succession battle after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted in a historic vote this past week.

Trump teased taking up the gavel this past week, saying he would accept the speakership for "a short period of time" until GOP lawmakers reached a decision on a new speaker, per a Fox News Digital interview.

"…I'm not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump told Fox News Digital.

What he's saying: "That's not gonna happen," Buck said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" when its anchor, George Stephanopoulos, pointed out several GOP House lawmakers suggested Trump be considered for speaker.

Some of those lawmakers include Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

"No, it shouldn't happen and, you know, we have a lot of talent inside the House. We'll settle this inside the House Republican Conference, and we will elect someone that will have the unity and the backing of the full conference," he added.

Catch up quick: This past week, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced they were both running for House speaker.

Trump, who has weighed a potential visit to the Capitol, endorsed Jordan for speaker Friday.

House Republicans will hold their candidate forum on Tuesday, followed by an internal election on Wednesday.

Zoom out: Despite the unlikelihood of Trump stepping up for a speaker bid, GOP House rules and his own legal challenges complicate the matter.

Trump has been indicted four times in four different jurisdictions this year.

GOP House rules currently prohibit anyone under a criminal indictment on felony charges carrying more than a two-year sentence from Republican leadership, though Republicans could change the rules or simply elect the former president as speaker without nominating him.

Asked whether he would support Trump for president, Buck said he would support the Republican nominee.

"I have said I don't believe a convicted felon should be president of the United States. So, I believe that my fellow Republicans will not ... nominate a convicted felon for the position," Buck said.

