Plans to hold a televised forum featuring three Republican speaker candidates have touched off a fierce and rapid backlash within the House GOP.

Why it matters: Some moderate Republican lawmakers are concerned the broadcast will further expose their conference's stark divisions.

Driving the news: Fox News host Bret Baier is slated to host an "exclusive joint interview" with House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), the news outlet said in a press release.

The event is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. ET and Baier "will press the congressmen on who should be the next Speaker ... and discuss the issues facing Congress and the Republican party going forward," the release said.

The GOP conference will meet Tuesday for their internal candidate forum, followed by an election to determine their party's speaker nominee on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "This is a bad idea," said Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.), calling it a "lapse of judgment" by the candidates and saying the event was "not a decision that was made by the conference or with any consultation."

"Right now we've got a lot to work out that's very delicate, emotions and otherwise, and this is not going to help our conference work through some very difficult times," Duarte said, adding, "We know it's a debate, we don't need to play semantic games."

Another moderate House Republican, speaking on the condition of anonymity to offer a blunt assessment of the matter, told Axios: "It's the height of idiocy."

A third lawmaker said that while they are personally neutral, they "did hear from many today who think it's not wise" because it's "not unifying," and that members would rather the candidates "debate in private."

What we're watching: The forum may already be in trouble. Jordan "is always happy to share his plan for the country, but he believes it is crucial to meet with the GOP conference before the event," his spokesperson said.