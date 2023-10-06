Hunter Biden will seek to dismiss federal indictment on gun charges

Hunter Biden leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Del., on July 26. Photo: Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden will seek to dismiss the federal indictment against him, after pleading not guilty to the gun charges earlier this week.

Driving the news: The president's son believes the collapsed plea deal from this summer "remains in force," his attorney Abbe Lowell wrote in a court filing Thursday.

"He will seek to dismiss the Indictment against him pursuant to the immunity provisions of that Agreement," Lowell said.

State of play: "This is what we have said all along, we believe the diversion agreement is valid so these charges should be dismissed," Hunter Biden's legal team said in a statement to Axios on Friday.

In a statement responding to the indictment, Lowell said at the time that prosecutors had filed charges "that they deemed were not warranted just six weeks ago following a five-year investigation into this case."

"We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr. Biden ... we plan to demonstrate all of that in court," Lowell said at the time.

Details: The three counts Hunter Biden is currently facing could carry a combined maximum prison sentence of 25 years if he is convicted, Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke said Tuesday.

Biden was charged with allegedly making false statements on a form when he purchased a firearm in 2018 and possession of a firearm while using a narcotic.

Catch up quick: The plea deal — which would have allowed the president's son to avoid jail time — included a guilty plea to two tax misdemeanors and a diversionary agreement on a gun-related felony.

The deal fell apart in July after Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected it.

After the deal's collapse, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges.

