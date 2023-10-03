Biden calls allies as anxiety grows over future of U.S. aid to Ukraine

President Biden in a conference call Tuesday morning stressed to the leaders of nearly a dozen U.S. allies and partners that he is committed to continue giving military assistance to Ukraine, according to the White House.

Why it matters: There are mounting fears among America's allies, particularly in Europe, that the U.S. may stop providing aid to Ukraine amid opposition from a growing number of Republicans in Congress.

Driving the news: The continuing resolution Congress passed Saturday funded the U.S. government until mid-November, but didn't include additional money for military assistance to Kyiv.

Since then, Biden officials have scrambled to reassure U.S. allies that the assistance to Ukraine will continue.

Details: Tuesday's call — the first such conference call since the beginning of Russia's invasion last year — included the leaders or foreign ministers of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, the U.K., France, the European Commission, European Council and NATO.