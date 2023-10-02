Justice Thomas recuses himself in ex-Trump lawyer's Jan. 6 case appeal

Ex-Trump lawyer John Eastman (left) and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (right). Photo: David Swanson/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by ex-Trump lawyer John Eastman in a case stemming from the House's probe into the Capitol riot.

Why it matters: Justice Clarence Thomas recused himself from the court's decision — the first time he's done so in a Jan. 6-related case before the court, per NBC News.

The big picture: The Supreme Court's order did not provide a reason for Thomas' recusal. The court did not immediately reply to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom in: Eastman is an ex-Trump lawyer who championed the legal theory the former president used to try to pressure Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results.

He is a co-defendant in the Georgia election interference case.

He was also once a clerk for Thomas.

Details: Eastman's appeal sought to reverse a lower court ruling that allowed the House Jan. 6 select committee to access emails that he had tried to shield though attorney-client privilege.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter had ordered the emails to be turned over in 2022, ruling that Trump and Eastman had "more likely than not" engaged in criminal conduct as part of an effort to obstruct the vote certification on Jan. 6.

The legal case was ultimately rendered moot after the emails became public.

Eastman appealed the ruling anyway, arguing it created a "stigma" and denied him the chance to clear his name by proving that the crime-fraud exception was wrong, CNN reported.

