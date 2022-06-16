Eastman denies correspondence with Ginni Thomas about issues that might "come before the Court"

John Eastman, the ex-lawyer of former President Trump, has denied that there was anything wrong with his correspondence with conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Why it matters: The statement comes a day after the Washington Post reported that the email communications, shared by people involved in the Jan. 6 committee's investigation, show Ginni Thomas' "efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known."

What he's saying: "One wonders when the legacy media will quit allowing themselves to be played by false innuendo based on selective leaks from the January 6 Committee," Eastman said in a post on his Substack.

"Others have tried to tie [the email correspondence] to a statement I reportedly made in an email some weeks later, in which I reportedly stated that 'I understand that there is a heated fight underway' at the Supreme Court over whether the Court should take the various election cases that were pending on its docket."

"Whether or not those news accounts were true, I can categorically confirm that at no time did I discuss with Mrs. Thomas or Justice Thomas any matters pending or likely to come before the Court."

He claimed the email communication, which he attached to the post, amounted to an invite from Thomas to "give an update about election litigation to a group she met with periodically."

The big picture: The select committee said Thursday that it plans to seek testimony from Thomas, who reportedly asked Arizona lawmakers to try to reverse Trump's loss in the state in the 2020 election.