JPMorgan agrees to pay $75 million in settlement over Epstein ties
JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands over allegations the bank assisted and benefited from Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.
Driving the news: The bank, whose reputation was harmed by the suit, did not admit to wrongdoing in the agreement.
- Earlier this year, JPMorgan had accused the Virgin Islands of being complicit in Epstein's activities.
- Both sides had been set to go to trial in October.
The big picture: About $30 million of the settlement will be paid to U.S. Virgin Islands charities, including those that focus on fighting human trafficking, per a press release.
- Another $25 million will be allotted to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help its law enforcement fight human trafficking and other crimes.
- The bank added that it "deeply regrets" its association with Epstein and would not have kept him on as a client if they knew he was using the bank for "heinous crimes."
Zoom out: Epstein was valuable to the private bank.
- He brought the bank more than $8 million per year in revenues.
- Epstein persuaded highly influential people such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the Sultan of Dubai to become customers.
JPMorgan previously reached a tentative agreement to settle a class action lawsuit brought by a survivor of Epstein's sexual abuse or sex trafficking.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.