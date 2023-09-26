JPMorgan agrees to pay $75 million in settlement over Epstein ties

Share on email (opens in new window)

The JPMorgan Chase logo is seen at their headquarters building in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands over allegations the bank assisted and benefited from Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.

Driving the news: The bank, whose reputation was harmed by the suit, did not admit to wrongdoing in the agreement.

Earlier this year, JPMorgan had accused the Virgin Islands of being complicit in Epstein's activities.

Both sides had been set to go to trial in October.

The big picture: About $30 million of the settlement will be paid to U.S. Virgin Islands charities, including those that focus on fighting human trafficking, per a press release.

Another $25 million will be allotted to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help its law enforcement fight human trafficking and other crimes.

The bank added that it "deeply regrets" its association with Epstein and would not have kept him on as a client if they knew he was using the bank for "heinous crimes."

Zoom out: Epstein was valuable to the private bank.

He brought the bank more than $8 million per year in revenues.

Epstein persuaded highly influential people such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the Sultan of Dubai to become customers.

JPMorgan previously reached a tentative agreement to settle a class action lawsuit brought by a survivor of Epstein's sexual abuse or sex trafficking.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.