How Jeffrey Epstein peddled influence to JPMorgan

Jes Staley (left) and Jeffrey Epstein (center) in 2011, with (left to right) Larry Summers, Bill Gates and Boris Nikolic, all of whom were introduced to JPMorgan by Epstein and became clients of the bank. Photo obtained by the New York Times .

A fascinating glimpse behind the curtain of private-bank wealth management is offered in a deposition that became available online this week.

Why it matters: It's the sworn testimony of Jes Staley, the former head of JPMorgan's head of wealth management and friend of Jeffrey Epstein.

We have only 33 pages of the full deposition, which runs to over 800 pages, but those alone are eye-opening.

The big picture: Probably the hardest thing that any wealth manager does is customer acquisition. The rich not only tend to be loyal to their existing advisors; they also tend to be suspicious of private bankers' sales pitches, all of which tend to sound very similar.

The best way to acquire a new client is to be vouched for by an existing client who has a reputation for being rich, perspicacious, and sophisticated.

Between the lines: Epstein was the private bank's most valuable client, bringing in more than $8 million per year in revenues for JPMorgan. Even more important than that, he was the premier conduit for the bank, introducing a slew of big-name clients including:

Elon Musk

Bill Gates

Sergey Brin

Larry Summers

The Sultan of Brunei

Mort Zuckerman

Epstein was astonishingly successful at persuading these men and many others to become JPMorgan clients. (He also introduced Prince Andrew to the bank, but Staley isn't sure whether Andrew became a client.)

The bottom line: JPMorgan bent over backwards to retain Epstein as a client — and accommodate his enormous cash withdrawals — even after he was indicted on child sex offenses. Staley's deposition helps us understand why the bank did so, and just how valuable Epstein was to the private bank.