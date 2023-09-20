Hunter Biden will have to physically appear in court for his arraignment on gun charges on Sept. 26 after a Delaware magistrate judge on Wednesday denied his request appear by video.

Why it matters: Biden is expected to plead not guilty to the three firearm charges filed against him in an indictment requested by special counsel David Weiss last week.

The indictment came after Biden's plea deal over two tax misdemeanors and a gun felony fell apart and was rejected by a judge in July.

The big picture: Biden in total faces the two tax misdemeanors, two counts related to false statements in purchasing a firearm and a third count of illegally obtaining a firearm while addicted to narcotics.

His lawyers argued in a filing on Tuesday that he should be able to appear by video because the court knew beforehand he would plead not guilty.

They said that the in-person appearance would unnecessarily use governmental resources, as Secret Service agents would have to accompany Biden to the courthouse.

Government prosecutors opposed the request.

What they're saying: Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke said Wednesday that while the court was aware of the logistical issues, the court agreed with government prosecutors that Biden "should not receive special treatment in this matter."

Zoom out: Burke's ruling came as Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the Department of Justice's investigation into Hunter Biden before Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee.

Garland elevated Weiss, a Trump appointee, to the status of special counsel to oversee the investigation earlier this year.

