Biden to call for more support for Ukraine, global cooperation in UN speech

President Biden in his UN General Assembly speech Tuesday morning will call for more international support for Ukraine and more cooperation between countries on issues like development, climate and infrastructure, according to U.S. officials.

Why it matters: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are not attending this year's UN General Assembly — raising questions about the relevance, importance and influence of the annual event.

Their absence, however, could allow Biden to present himself as what one of his close advisers has called "the president of the world."

It will be Biden's third UNGA speech since assuming office.

Zoom in: The main foreign policy issue Biden is expected to address is Russia's war in Ukraine. U.S. officials who briefed reporters said the president will stress his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as an example of the need to uphold the UN charter and human rights.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is also scheduled to speak on Tuesday — his first in-person speech at the UN General Assembly since Russia's invasion.

Biden and Zelensky will meet at the White House on Thursday and hold a joint press conference.

Zoom out: Biden is expected to speak about the need to strengthen the UN and other international institutions, including implementing reforms that will allow more countries to benefit from and influence the work of these organizations, the U.S. officials said.

His speech will also focus on international issues he has been pushing at home and abroad since he assumed office, including mobilizing resources for global infrastructure projects and tackling the climate crisis.

"This is an essential forum to demonstrate the president's commitment to inclusive and effective international cooperation to solve big problems," a senior U.S. official said.

What to watch: Biden will meet on Tuesday with the leaders of five Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

It will be the first time this forum, which includes countries that border Russia or China, will meet at the leaders level.

On Tuesday evening, Biden will host the traditional reception for the world leaders who participate in the UN General Assembly.

He will meet separately with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday before traveling back to Washington later that evening.

