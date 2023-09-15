Zelensky to visit White House and Capitol Hill next week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Zelensky hosts Biden in Kyiv in February. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Washington next week to meet President Biden at the White House and hold meetings on Capitol Hill during his trip to the U.S. for the UN General Assembly, according to two sources.

Why it matters: Congress is currently weighing President Biden's request to approve more than $20 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.

Biden has vowed to support Ukraine "as long as it takes." But as the war drags on, there are growing divisions, particularly among House Republicans, over how much aid the U.S. should continue to give Kyiv.

Details: Zelensky is expected in Washington on Thursday, according to the sources.

His trip to New York for the UN General Assembly was already known, but his stops in Washington have not been publicly announced.

The trip to Washington was first reported by Punchbowl News.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper: Debate spat reflects divide in GOP over Ukraine aid