Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden shake hands at the G20 in New Delhi. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and other G20 leaders announced on Saturday a major international infrastructure project to connect India, the Middle East and Europe with railways, shipping lines, high-speed data cables and energy pipelines.

Why it matters: The project, announced during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, is one of the key initiatives the White House has been pushing internationally to counter Beijing's growing influence and create an alternative to China's Belt and Road vision of which the Middle East is a key part.

Biden said Saudi Arabia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan will be part of the initiative, which was first reported by Axios.

The agreement comes as the Biden administration seeks to complete its diplomatic push for a mega-deal with Saudi Arabia that could include a normalization agreement between the kingdom and Israel.

What they are saying: "It's a big deal. It's a really big deal. This project will contribute to making the Middle East a more prosperous, stable and integrated region," Biden said.

Driving the news: Biden announced the project together with leaders of India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Commission.