The flag of Iran is seen in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna. Photo: Michael Gruber/Getty Images

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it is withdrawing the designation of several senior UN inspectors who were working in the country, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday.

Why it matters: The decision is a significant escalation by Iran that could hamper the UN nuclear watchdog's ability to monitor Tehran's nuclear program.

What they're saying: "With today's decision, Iran has effectively removed about one-third of the core group of the Agency's most experienced inspectors designated for Iran," Grossi said in a statement.

"This measure, while formally permitted by the NPT Safeguards Agreement, has been exercised by Iran in a manner that affects in a direct and severe way the ability of the IAEA to conduct effectively its inspections in Iran. I strongly condemn this disproportionate and unprecedented unilateral measure," he added.

Grossi said Iran's decision follows a recent withdrawal of the designation of another experienced agency inspector for Iran.

He called on the Iranian government to reconsider its decision "and to return to a path of cooperation with the Agency."

Iran did not immediately comment on Grossi's statement.

Driving the news: Earlier this week, the U.S. and its E3 allies — the U.K., France and Germany — condemned Iran's refusal to answer the UN nuclear watchdog's questions regarding its undeclared nuclear activities.

The Western powers threatened to put forth another resolution at the IAEA demanding action.

The big picture: Iran's move comes amid an effort to implement a set of understandings with the U.S. on a prisoner swap deal and de-escalation in its nuclear program and in the region.