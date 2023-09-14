Sweeping new U.S. sanctions target tech shipments to Russia

Joe Biden during a meeting of his Cancer Cabinet at the White House on Sept. 13. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The U.S. targeted a slew of foreign individuals and companies accused of aiding Russia in a slate of new sanctions announced by the State and Treasury Departments Thursday.

Why it matters: While the U.S. and its allies have already imposed extensive sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, the new slate takes aim at individuals and companies that act as transit hubs for the flow of crucial goods into Russia.

The big picture: Despite Western sanctions, Russia has been able to continue importing goods like microchips and navigational equipment — key to Moscow's war effort — from countries like Turkey and China, per the Wall Street Journal.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions on roughly 100 individuals and companies that targeted "Russia's industrial base, financial institutions, and technology suppliers."

Among the designated entities are the Finnish-based firms Luminor and Siberica, which ship foreign electronics — including drone cameras and lithium batteries — to users in Russia, per the Treasury press release.

The U.S. "is continuing our relentless work to target Russia's military supply chains and deprive Putin of the equipment, technology, and services he needs to wage his barbaric war on Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The State Department also announced sanctions against more than 70 entities Thursday.

Zoom out: The new sanctions come as the Ukrainian counteroffensive slowly grinds on, albeit with some reported key gains.

Russia meanwhile hosted a visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this week amidst U.S. concerns that Pyongyang could supply weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.