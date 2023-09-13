Russian leader Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur region on Wednesday. Photo: Vladimir Smirnov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a tour of the Vostochny Cosmodrome space center in Russia's far eastern Amur region on Wednesday, per the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

Why it matters: There's growing concern that Pyongyang could supply weapons to the Kremlin for Putin's war on Ukraine. Asked whether the leaders would discuss arms supplies or "military-technical co-operation," Putin said "we will discuss all issues," per a BBC translation.

State of play: Kim said ahead of the meeting at Vostochny Cosmodrome that his first visit to Russia in four years underscored the "strategic importance" of relations between Pyongyang and Moscow, according to North Korean state media.

Russian state media reported that when Putin was asked during the tour whether Moscow officials would help their Pyongyang counterparts build satellites, he replied: "This is why we've come to Vostochny Cosmodrome."

Of note: Hours before the meeting, officials in South Korea and Japan reported that Pyongyang had fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea.

