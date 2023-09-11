Skip to main content
Science

Kīlauea alert level raised as Hawai'i volcano erupts for 3rd time this year

Rebecca Falconer
A satellite image of Hawai'i's Kīlauea volcano erupting on Sunday.

Hawai'i's Kīlauea volcano erupting on Sunday. Screenshot: USGS

Kīlauea volcano on Hawai'i's Big Island began erupting Sunday, prompting the U.S. Geological Survey to raise the volcanic alert level from "watch" to "warning."

The big picture: "The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic," per a USGS statement on the eruption at the Halemaʻumaʻu crater that was generating lava flows Sunday on Kīlauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes.

  • Local authorities said nearby communities were not in immediate danger from the third eruption of the Kīlauea volcano this year, which the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted began about 3:15pm local time.
  • "HVO will continue to monitor this activity closely and report any significant changes in future notices," according to the USGS statement.

Flashback: The last eruption on Kīlauea, Hawai'i's second-largest volcano, occurred in June.

A screenshot of a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweet showing a screenshot of Kilauea Volcano erupting with the comment: "At this time, lava at Kilauea is confined to the summit and does not pose a lava threat to communities. However, eruptions emit volcanic particles and gases which may create breathing problems for people exposed. Follow guidance from @Volcanoes_NPS staff if you are in the area."
Photo: Hawaii Emergency Management Agency/X

