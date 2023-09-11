Share on email (opens in new window)

Kīlauea volcano on Hawai'i's Big Island began erupting Sunday, prompting the U.S. Geological Survey to raise the volcanic alert level from "watch" to "warning."

The big picture: "The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic," per a USGS statement on the eruption at the Halemaʻumaʻu crater that was generating lava flows Sunday on Kīlauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes.

Local authorities said nearby communities were not in immediate danger from the third eruption of the Kīlauea volcano this year, which the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted began about 3:15pm local time.

"HVO will continue to monitor this activity closely and report any significant changes in future notices," according to the USGS statement.

Flashback: The last eruption on Kīlauea, Hawai'i's second-largest volcano, occurred in June.

