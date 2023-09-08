Coco Gauff competing at the U.S. Open tennis championships inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing New York on Sept. 5. Photo: Andrew Schwartz for NY Daily News via Getty Images

Coco Gauff's winning U.S. Open semifinal match with Karolina Muchova was delayed for some 45 minutes due to a climate protest in the stands of New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday.

Driving the news: One of the four environmental protesters "glued his bare feet" to the floor in the first game of the second set, per the New York Times.Extinction Rebellion activists said they were behind the protest that they said was a prelude to Climate Week NYC.

Photo: U.S. Open Tennis/X

What they're saying: "Three of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium without further incident," the U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement Thursday night.

"The fourth protester affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl," it added. "Due to the nature of this action, NYPD and medical personnel were needed in order to safely remove this individual from the stadium."

