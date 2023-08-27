President Biden at an event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, earlier this month. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Biden has no plans to make former President Trump's criminal indictments a focal point of his 2024 re-election campaign.

Driving the news: That's according to Biden's re-election campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, who told ABC News Sunday: "The president has said from the beginning that he wanted an independent Justice Department. ... we're not going to focus on Donald Trump's legal problems."

Meanwhile, Trump continued to rail against Biden on Sunday in an online post that again blamed Democrats for the four indictments he faces as he continues to deny any wrongdoing in any of the cases.

Why it matters: Polls have show that Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner despite the state and federal criminal cases he faces.

A poll out earlier this month found saw Biden and Trump tied at 43% in a hypothetical rematch.

Jimmy Seagull, a Democratic strategist working on congressional races, told Reuters Sunday it's "going to be very tricky and a real tough balancing act" for Biden as Trump faces a collision course between his 2024 presidential campaign and his court cases.

Go deeper: The 2024 race for president has become the scandal election