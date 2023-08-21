America’s teacher shortage continues

The school year is once again beginning without enough teachers. Turnover rates are high and fewer young people want to go into the profession.

The big picture: According to research from Kansas State University's College of Education, there are more than 30,000 teacher vacancies in the U.S., and more than 160,000 jobs are filled by teachers who aren't qualified. Axios' Erica Pandey shares what states and districts are doing to try to solve this persistent problem.

Guests: Axios' Erica Pandey, Andrew Freedman, and Emily Peck.

