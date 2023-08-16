Poll: Almost two-thirds of Americans either own a gun or would buy one

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults said they either own a firearm or could see themselves buying one in the future, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Why it matters: An increase in gun violence as a public health concern hasn't made firearms less desirable in the U.S.

Almost half of non-gun owners in the survey said they could see themselves purchasing a firearm.

By the numbers: 32% of respondents said they own a gun, which is up 2% from surveys Pew conducted in 2021 and 2017.

Nearly three-quarters of the nearly 5,000 people polled said protection was the primary reason they owned a firearm.

Just 32% and 30% said their ownership was mainly for hunting and sport shooting, respectively.

Zoom in: Gun ownership was most common among adults of 50 years or older, and it was lowest for adults between the ages of 18 and 29.

White adults had the highest ownership percentage (38%), while Asian adults had the lowest (10%).

Gun ownership is far more common in rural areas (47%) than in suburban (30%) or urban areas (20%).

People who identified themselves as conservative Republicans (51%) were far more likely to own a gun than those who identified as moderate Republicans (38%) or moderate (24%) or liberal (16%) Democrats.

Yes, but: While a majority of adults owned or could see themselves owning a gun, a majority (61%) also said they believe it's too easy to legally obtain a gun in the U.S.

That figure is similar to several other polls in recent years that have shown that a majority of American voters favor a wide variety of gun control measures.

30% said they believe the process to obtain a gun is "about right" and only 9% said it is too difficult.

The big picture: The exact number of civilian-owned firearms in the U.S. is difficult to calculate, but a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey estimated that there were 393.3 million guns in civilian possession around that time.

Methodology: This survey interviewed 5,115 people between June 5-11 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points.

