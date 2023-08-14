CNN on Monday unveiled a new programming lineup that elevates some of its up-and-coming talent while also bringing big shows back to existing stars.

Why it matters: It's the first major change at the network announced by its new leaders, who took the helm following the dramatic exit of former CEO Chris Licht.

CNN has been without a solid primetime lineup since Chris Cuomo was fired in late 2021.

Details: The new lineup leans into CNN's homegrown talent, elevating longtime reporters such as Abby Phillip and Manu Raju to anchor positions.

It also brings veteran anchors back to the forefront, with new shows for Chris Wallace and Christiane Amanpour.

The new schedule gives diverse talent more visibility within CNN's programming lineup, too. Two evening anchors are women of color, and women will anchor all news between 7pm ET and midnight — with the exception of Anderson Cooper at 8pm.

Weekday evenings: The new schedule moves anchor Alisyn Camerota out of the daily evening lineup to do reporting for CNN's long-form unit.

Phillip, a political reporter, will anchor a new show at 10pm ET, while chief legal analyst Laura Coates will anchor one at 11pm.

Pamela Brown will have her own hour-long show at 3pm called "The Bulletin with Pamela Brown."

Jake Tapper's show, "The Lead," will continue from 4pm to 6pm, followed by Wolf Blitzer's "The Situation Room" until 7pm.

"Erin Burnett's Out Front" remains at 7pm, followed by "Anderson Cooper 360" at 8pm and "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" at 9pm.

Earlier in the day, Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly will continue to host "CNN This Morning." Mattingly has been co-anchoring the show for months since Don Lemon departed and Kaitlan Collins took over the 9pm slot.

Kasie Hunt, who came to CNN in 2021 to anchor a program for its now-defunct streaming service, will become the new anchor of CNN's earliest morning program, "Early Start."

"King Charles," a new show co-anchored by Gayle King and Charles Barkley, will debut later this fall on Wednesdays at 9pm as a limited series.

Weekends: On Saturdays, veteran anchor Wallace will have his own show from 10am-11am followed by a new U.S. show from Christiane Amanpour, who typically anchors for CNN International.

On Sundays, a new hour of "Inside Politics Sunday" will debut at 11am with chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju.

What they're saying: "By expanding the range and depth of our programming lineup across multiple dayparts, we are strengthening our reporting excellence throughout the schedule, elevating our ability to tell great stories across platforms, and doubling down on CNN's position as the most trusted name in news," CNN's Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling said in a statement.