Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN's new parent company, plans to announce during its upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday that Chris Wallace will host a Sunday evening show on CNN.

Why it matters: The longtime Fox News host had recently moved to CNN to launch a show on its now-defunct streaming service, CNN+.

Details: Wallace, who was hosting an interview show four days per week on the streaming service, will move to a weekly Sunday evening show on CNN's linear network, two sources tell Axios.

CNN struck a multimillion-dollar contract with Wallace last year. The move shocked the news industry, given Wallace's nearly two-decade career at Fox.

The big picture: Warner Bros. Discovery executives haven't been shy about their intentions for CNN, saying repeatedly that they want to focus the network's future on nonpartisan reporting instead of personality programming at primetime.

Speaking at the upfront event, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav CNN, "At a time where most news networks are advocacy networks, we at CNN intend to advocate for journalism first."

