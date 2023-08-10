UPS jobs are hot after union deal wins major pay bump
The recent deal reached between UPS and its union workers has made the shipping giant an attractive prospective employer for job hunters.
Driving the news: In the week following the deal's announcement, the job posting site Indeed saw a 50% increase in job searches with the key terms "UPS" or "United Parcel Service," Bloomberg reported.
- The term "UPS driver jobs near me" also appeared as a top trending search term on Google in the two weeks after the deal was reached, per Bloomberg.
- The surge in interest did not extend to non-UPS delivery driver jobs, Bloomberg reported.
The big picture: The five-year deal reached with the UPS Teamsters promises to boost employee pay across the board for full-time and part-time unionized workers and deliver other long-sought for benefits.
- The deal, which also averted a much-feared strike, lifts average annual compensation well above $150,000.
- The wage increase for full-time workers makes UPS drivers the highest-paid delivery drivers in the U.S.
Our thought bubble, from Axios' Javier E. David: The UPS deal highlights one of the pandemic era enduring benefits: Workers (still) have considerable leverage to extract higher pay, especially in an environment where post-COVID stresses have prompted more to lobby aggressively for better wages and working conditions.