1 hour ago - Economy & Business

UPS jobs are hot after union deal wins major pay bump

Ivana Saric
United Parcel Service (UPS) driver makes deliveries in Santa Monica, California on March 20

A United Parcel Service driver makes deliveries in Santa Monica, California on March 20. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The recent deal reached between UPS and its union workers has made the shipping giant an attractive prospective employer for job hunters.

Driving the news: In the week following the deal's announcement, the job posting site Indeed saw a 50% increase in job searches with the key terms "UPS" or "United Parcel Service," Bloomberg reported.

  • The term "UPS driver jobs near me" also appeared as a top trending search term on Google in the two weeks after the deal was reached, per Bloomberg.
  • The surge in interest did not extend to non-UPS delivery driver jobs, Bloomberg reported.

The big picture: The five-year deal reached with the UPS Teamsters promises to boost employee pay across the board for full-time and part-time unionized workers and deliver other long-sought for benefits.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Javier E. David: The UPS deal highlights one of the pandemic era enduring benefits: Workers (still) have considerable leverage to extract higher pay, especially in an environment where post-COVID stresses have prompted more to lobby aggressively for better wages and working conditions.

