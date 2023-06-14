UPS drivers will soon get air conditioning as summer temperatures rise

UPS drivers scored a cool win this week: most UPS delivery vehicles will likely soon be equipped with air conditioning.

Why it matters: Drivers have long said that working in extreme heat poses serious health and safety risks — with conditions only worsening in recent years as the hottest temperatures on record have been recorded.

The company and the Teamsters union that represents about 340,000 workers reached a tentative agreement Tuesday to add A/C to vehicles starting next year.

The big picture: Negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS began in April — the labor contract at stake is the largest private sector union deal in North America.

Their contract expires on July 31, and O'Brien has said they're prepared to strike if there's no deal by then — the union is releasing the results of a strike authorization vote later this week that's expected to be in favor a work stoppage.

Catch up quick: The issue drew heightened attention last summer, as UPS drivers shared photos of thermometer readings inside their trucks going as high as 120 degrees or more, and they went viral.

The heat poses an issue for postal workers, as well. In many reported instances, delivery workers have become ill — and even died — in the extreme heat.

Context: Most of the USPS fleet is older not equipped with air conditioning, as a 2020 HuffPost investigation noted. Axios reached out to FedEx about their fleet's A/C.

What they're saying: “Air conditioning is coming to UPS, and Teamster members in these vehicles will get the relief and protection they’ve been fighting for,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said Tuesday.