Data: NOAA, via Zeke Hausfather; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

There is a 66% probability that global average surface temperatures will exceed the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C target during one of the next five years, the World Meteorological Organization warned Wednesday.

Why it matters: This projection, coming ahead of COP28 in Dubai, could be a wake-up call to world leaders about the fast pace of climate change.

Driving the news: The new report, which is based on computer modeling and climate forecasters' input from the U.K. Met Office and other agencies, also concludes it is a near certainty that one of the next five years will be the warmest on record.

In addition, the WMO notes the five year period of 2023 through 2027 is almost certain to be the warmest such span since instrument records began in the mid-19th century.

The WMO cites the likely occurrence of El Niño as one reason for the high odds, because it would boost already elevated global average surface temperatures.

Zoom in: El Niño, while naturally occurring, can amplify human-caused climate change by adding more heat to the oceans and atmosphere.

For example, the current record-holder for the warmest year is 2016, which coincided with a strong El Niño.

The chance of exceeding 1.5°C, albeit briefly, have quickly risen in recent years, from near zero in 2015 to 10% between 2017-2021, the WMO stated.

The probability given last year for the period through 2026 was 50%.

Between the lines: The Paris target refers to a long-term average, not exceeding 1.5°C in an individual year.

But the WMO director foresees the world will soon see global average temperatures eclipsing 1.5-degrees on a more routine basis.

What they're saying: "The WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5°C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency," WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a new climate attribution study investigating the April heat wave across Asia found that human-caused climate change made the weather event at least 30 times more likely in Bangladesh, India, Laos and Thailand.

Climate change also made the heat wave more severe, increasing temperatures by at least 2°C (3.6°F), compared with a world without added greenhouse gases.

Zoom in: In Laos and Thailand, where the heat was especially fierce, researchers found the extreme heat would have been nearly impossible without the influence of climate change.

Yes, but: The new paper uses peer-reviewed methods to examine an event in near-real time, but it has not yet been reviewed on its own.