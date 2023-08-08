Skip to main content
Mass. Gov. Healey slams Biden administration over immigration policies

Jacob Knutson
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey speaking in Boston in July 2023. Photo: Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) declared a state of emergency on Tuesday over "rapidly rising" numbers of migrants arriving in the state and overwhelming its shelters.

Why it matters: She's the latest Democratic governor to criticize the Biden administration's handling of an increase in migrants entering major cities around the country, calling it a "federal crisis of inaction."

What they're saying: Healey in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday said the state needed "urgent federal action to meet this moment and to continue to serve some of our most vulnerable families.

  • While she faulted the federal government, Healey also called on Congress to pass legislation that would help migrants get work authorizations and "address our outdated and punitive immigration laws."

The big picture: Though they've taken issue with the Biden administration's immigration response, governors and mayors, including Newsom, Pritzker and Adams, have denounced Republican governors who have flown or bussed asylum seekers to major cities.

